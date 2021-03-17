Are we looking at the next big move in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)?

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) is 0.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.01 and a high of $65.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NFE stock was last observed hovering at around $42.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.63% off its average median price target of $66.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.79% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -20.24% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.11, the stock is 15.53% and 10.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.79 million and changing 27.38% at the moment leaves the stock 47.95% off its SMA200. NFE registered 466.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.13.

The stock witnessed a -0.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.07%, and is 26.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.58% over the week and 8.76% over the month.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) has around 201 employees, a market worth around $9.77B and $375.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 52.64. Profit margin for the company is -50.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 671.90% and -17.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.70%).

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Fortress Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $145.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -248.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 138.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 108.90% in year-over-year returns.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Top Institutional Holders

97 institutions hold shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE), with 97.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.55% while institutional investors hold 91.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 170.07M, and float is at 80.27M with Short Float at 2.89%. Institutions hold 39.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Great Mountain Partners LLC with over 34.7 million shares valued at $1.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 20.57% of the NFE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC with 13.4 million shares valued at $718.07 million to account for 7.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.08 million shares representing 3.01% and valued at over $272.38 million, while Federated Hermes, Inc. holds 2.46% of the shares totaling 4.16 million with a market value of $222.82 million.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NFE SMRS Holdings LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that NFE SMRS Holdings LLC sold 36,060 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 24 at a price of $37.52 per share for a total of $1.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34.7 million shares.

New Fortress Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 17 that NFE SMRS Holdings LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 224,903 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 17 and was made at $34.35 per share for $7.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34.74 million shares of the NFE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, NFE SMRS Holdings LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 417,102 shares at an average price of $31.92 for $13.31 million. The insider now directly holds 34,962,242 shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE).