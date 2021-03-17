Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) is 21.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.78 and a high of $15.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACRE stock was last observed hovering at around $15.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56% off its average median price target of $14.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -15.6% lower than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.45, the stock is 2.62% and 12.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.98 million and changing -3.73% at the moment leaves the stock 36.15% off its SMA200. ACRE registered 111.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.27.

The stock witnessed a 10.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.57%, and is 1.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) has around 1450 employees, a market worth around $478.15M and $134.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.16 and Fwd P/E is 9.98. Profit margin for the company is 16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 419.78% and -3.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $17.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.70% in year-over-year returns.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Top Institutional Holders

162 institutions hold shares in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE), with 3.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.52% while institutional investors hold 63.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.35M, and float is at 30.26M with Short Float at 2.81%. Institutions hold 57.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.21 million shares valued at $38.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.59% of the ACRE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Delphi Financial Group, Inc. with 1.54 million shares valued at $18.3 million to account for 4.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.53 million shares representing 4.56% and valued at over $18.18 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 2.78% of the shares totaling 0.93 million with a market value of $11.1 million.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times.