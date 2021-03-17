Big Lots Inc. (BIG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

394 institutions hold shares in Big Lots Inc. (BIG), with 366.55k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.00% while institutional investors hold 105.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.05M, and float is at 36.74M with Short Float at 12.27%. Institutions hold 104.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.86 million shares valued at $251.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.78% of the BIG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.05 million shares valued at $216.78 million to account for 13.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.52 million shares representing 6.78% and valued at over $107.98 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.91% of the shares totaling 2.19 million with a market value of $94.23 million.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is 55.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.12 and a high of $71.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BIG stock was last observed hovering at around $70.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.47% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.26% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -51.75% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.77, the stock is 3.87% and 16.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -4.94% at the moment leaves the stock 38.33% off its SMA200. BIG registered 527.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.52.

The stock witnessed a 2.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.18%, and is 2.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $2.40B and $6.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.20 and Fwd P/E is 10.42. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 559.46% and -6.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.90%).

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Big Lots Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.44 with sales reaching $1.48B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.50% in year-over-year returns.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Big Lots Inc. (BIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Padovano Nicholas E, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Padovano Nicholas E sold 967 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $66.42 per share for a total of $64228.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27327.0 shares.

Big Lots Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Padovano Nicholas E (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 1,778 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $65.38 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28716.0 shares of the BIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 08, Schlonsky Michael Allen (Executive Vice President) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $50.00 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 72,698 shares of Big Lots Inc. (BIG).

Big Lots Inc. (BIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 42.21% up over the past 12 months. Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is 238.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -43.24% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.49.