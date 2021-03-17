Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

366 institutions hold shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), with 2.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.42% while institutional investors hold 110.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 170.56M, and float is at 168.09M with Short Float at 4.49%. Institutions hold 109.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.23 million shares valued at $324.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.96% of the BDN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 25.67 million shares valued at $305.71 million to account for 15.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 9.01 million shares representing 5.28% and valued at over $107.3 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 7.65 million with a market value of $91.13 million.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is 14.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.48 and a high of $14.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BDN stock was last observed hovering at around $13.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -29.9% lower than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.64, the stock is 7.44% and 13.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing -2.01% at the moment leaves the stock 23.18% off its SMA200. BDN registered 39.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.17.

The stock witnessed a 13.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.02%, and is 2.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has around 341 employees, a market worth around $2.27B and $534.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.65 and Fwd P/E is 158.60. Profit margin for the company is 57.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.35% and -2.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brandywine Realty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $122.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 823.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.70% in year-over-year returns.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fowler Wyche, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fowler Wyche sold 8,598 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $11.89 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75689.0 shares.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) that is trading -1.40% down over the past 12 months. Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is 36.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.59% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.22.