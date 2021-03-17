C3.ai Inc. (AI) on Track to Reach $140.00 in a Year

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) is -40.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.00 and a high of $183.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AI stock was last observed hovering at around $86.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.77% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.44% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 1.19% higher than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.00, the stock is -23.32% and -35.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.7 million and changing -4.34% at the moment leaves the stock -35.73% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $125.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $129.15.

The stock witnessed a -46.01% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.59%, and is -2.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.20% over the week and 9.37% over the month.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) has around 518 employees, a market worth around $8.05B and $172.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -36.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.79% and -54.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.80%).

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for C3.ai Inc. (AI) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

C3.ai Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $50.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.10% this year.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in C3.ai Inc. (AI), with 34.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.35% while institutional investors hold 53.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.93M, and float is at 67.91M with Short Float at 6.29%. Institutions hold 35.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 16.21 million shares valued at $2.25 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.63% of the AI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baker Hughes Holdings, LLC with 10.81 million shares valued at $1.5 billion to account for 11.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.42 million shares representing 4.54% and valued at over $613.72 million, while Interwest Venture Management Co. holds 1.78% of the shares totaling 1.73 million with a market value of $240.52 million.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis sold 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $86.82 per share for a total of $43.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14.46 million shares.

C3.ai Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis (10% Owner) sold a total of 457,791 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $88.63 per share for $40.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.96 million shares of the AI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis (10% Owner) disposed off 171,365 shares at an average price of $86.74 for $14.86 million. The insider now directly holds 15,417,608 shares of C3.ai Inc. (AI).