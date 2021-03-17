CarGurus Inc. (CARG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

287 institutions hold shares in CarGurus Inc. (CARG), with 7.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.20% while institutional investors hold 102.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.30M, and float is at 86.53M with Short Float at 12.00%. Institutions hold 96.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.63 million shares valued at $273.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.84% of the CARG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC with 8.57 million shares valued at $271.85 million to account for 8.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. which holds 7.64 million shares representing 7.82% and valued at over $242.43 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 7.66% of the shares totaling 7.49 million with a market value of $237.54 million.

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) is -20.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.25 and a high of $36.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CARG stock was last observed hovering at around $25.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.97% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 6.63% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.21, the stock is -5.08% and -16.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -4.85% off its SMA200. CARG registered 44.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.43.

The stock witnessed a -21.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.36%, and is 0.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

CarGurus Inc. (CARG) has around 827 employees, a market worth around $2.96B and $551.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.02 and Fwd P/E is 22.53. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.91% and -31.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

CarGurus Inc. (CARG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CarGurus Inc. (CARG) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CarGurus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $159.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.20% in year-over-year returns.

CarGurus Inc. (CARG) Insider Activity

A total of 179 insider transactions have happened at CarGurus Inc. (CARG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 160 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Welch Sarah Amory, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Welch Sarah Amory sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $30.77 per share for a total of $76914.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

CarGurus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Fredo Scot Christopher (CFO and Treasurer) sold a total of 219 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $33.97 per share for $7440.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33771.0 shares of the CARG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Zales Samuel (COO and President) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $32.66 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 232,365 shares of CarGurus Inc. (CARG).

CarGurus Inc. (CARG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) that is trading 122.40% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.64% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.83.