Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) down -58.04% since start of the year

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) is -58.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.10 and a high of $59.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RAAS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.24% off its average median price target of $16.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.41% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -34.27% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.14, the stock is -9.36% and -17.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing 12.51% at the moment leaves the stock -17.62% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.45.

The stock witnessed a -35.63% in the last 1 month, and is 11.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.33% over the week and 12.66% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 25.09% and -65.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $41.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.30% this year.

The shares outstanding are 158.80M, and float is at 65.63M with Short Float at 0.13%.