Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

359 institutions hold shares in Continental Resources Inc. (CLR), with 297.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 82.68% while institutional investors hold 90.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 360.31M, and float is at 63.22M with Short Float at 22.40%. Institutions hold 15.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.42 million shares valued at $88.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.48% of the CLR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.1 million shares valued at $66.86 million to account for 1.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.7 million shares representing 1.01% and valued at over $60.28 million, while Smead Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.85% of the shares totaling 3.09 million with a market value of $50.43 million.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR) is 67.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.90 and a high of $32.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLR stock was last observed hovering at around $29.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.91% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.77% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -82.53% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.38, the stock is 2.89% and 20.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.45 million and changing -6.52% at the moment leaves the stock 56.82% off its SMA200. CLR registered 205.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 107.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.65.

The stock witnessed a 18.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.02%, and is -7.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.11% over the week and 6.89% over the month.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) has around 1201 employees, a market worth around $10.36B and $2.59B in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.19. Profit margin for the company is -23.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 296.81% and -15.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) is a “Hold”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 23 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Continental Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $919.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -179.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 50.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.40% in year-over-year returns.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eissenstat Eric Spencer, the company’s SVP, GC, CRO & Secretary. SEC filings show that Eissenstat Eric Spencer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $30.25 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Continental Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that MCCAIN ELLIS L (Director) sold a total of 5,422 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $30.63 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53490.0 shares of the CLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, Taylor Timothy Garth (Director) acquired 5,917 shares at an average price of $17.00 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 46,743 shares of Continental Resources Inc. (CLR).

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) that is trading 72.35% up over the past 12 months. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) is 198.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.16% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 16.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.74.