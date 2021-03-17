ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Is Up 25.15% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) is 25.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.40 and a high of $8.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CFRX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $16.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.27% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 47.33% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.32, the stock is 12.16% and 15.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.59 million and changing 2.93% at the moment leaves the stock 13.03% off its SMA200. CFRX registered 13.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.43.

The stock witnessed a -1.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.92%, and is 29.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.04% over the week and 10.25% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 43.63% and -25.25% from its 52-week high.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ContraFect Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.80% this year.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in ContraFect Corporation (CFRX), with 2.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.76% while institutional investors hold 68.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.81M, and float is at 24.70M with Short Float at 10.86%. Institutions hold 62.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 5.3 million shares valued at $26.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.05% of the CFRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is BVF Inc. with 1.6 million shares valued at $8.08 million to account for 5.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.59 million shares representing 5.70% and valued at over $8.01 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.78% of the shares totaling 1.33 million with a market value of $6.71 million.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) that is trading 280.66% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.42% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.87.