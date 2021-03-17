Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

627 institutions hold shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP), with 453.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.63% while institutional investors hold 102.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.94M, and float is at 67.49M with Short Float at 10.85%. Institutions hold 102.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 6.34 million shares valued at $2.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.79% of the COUP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.26 million shares valued at $2.12 billion to account for 8.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.62 million shares representing 7.79% and valued at over $1.91 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 7.03% of the shares totaling 5.07 million with a market value of $1.72 billion.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) is -19.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.26 and a high of $377.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COUP stock was last observed hovering at around $281.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.82% off its average median price target of $358.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.15% off the consensus price target high of $413.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -124.74% lower than the price target low of $121.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $271.94, the stock is -15.54% and -17.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -3.49% at the moment leaves the stock -9.73% off its SMA200. COUP registered 148.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $327.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $311.24.

The stock witnessed a -25.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.60%, and is -6.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 6.63% over the month.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) has around 1693 employees, a market worth around $20.38B and $489.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 761.74. Profit margin for the company is -29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.92% and -27.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.20%).

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $145.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.70% in year-over-year returns.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Insider Activity

A total of 333 insider transactions have happened at Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 248 and purchases happening 85 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Campbell Leslie C.G., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Campbell Leslie C.G. sold 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $284.61 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35384.0 shares.

Coupa Software Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Riggs Mark (Chief Customer Officer) sold a total of 930 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $344.08 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1078.0 shares of the COUP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, SIBONI ROGER S (Director) disposed off 3,800 shares at an average price of $375.00 for $1.43 million. The insider now directly holds 10,017 shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP).

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 45.03% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.96% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.34.