Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:EW Stock Is Going Next

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is -10.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.51 and a high of $92.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EW stock was last observed hovering at around $81.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.79% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -14.45% lower than the price target low of $71.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.26, the stock is -2.86% and -5.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 0.80% off its SMA200. EW registered 47.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $84.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $83.67.

The stock witnessed a -7.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.47%, and is -0.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has around 14900 employees, a market worth around $51.31B and $4.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.94 and Fwd P/E is 32.90. Profit margin for the company is 18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.77% and -11.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $1.16B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Top Institutional Holders

1,520 institutions hold shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), with 4.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 88.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 623.50M, and float is at 620.27M with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 87.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 58.6 million shares valued at $5.35 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.38% of the EW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 48.35 million shares valued at $4.41 billion to account for 7.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 25.86 million shares representing 4.14% and valued at over $2.36 billion, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 3.49% of the shares totaling 21.78 million with a market value of $1.99 billion.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Insider Activity

A total of 111 insider transactions have happened at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 68 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Szyman Catherine M., the company’s CVP, Critical Care. SEC filings show that Szyman Catherine M. sold 3,389 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $81.66 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26746.0 shares.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that BOBO DONALD E JR (CVP,Strategy/Corp Development) sold a total of 13,077 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $82.85 per share for $1.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48508.0 shares of the EW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 68,550 shares at an average price of $82.66 for $5.67 million. The insider now directly holds 211,220 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW).

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) that is trading 41.05% up over the past 12 months. Medtronic plc (MDT) is 53.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.04% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.04.