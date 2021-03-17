Elastic N.V. (ESTC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

405 institutions hold shares in Elastic N.V. (ESTC), with 21.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.92% while institutional investors hold 101.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.34M, and float is at 67.86M with Short Float at 11.99%. Institutions hold 77.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.54 million shares valued at $1.39 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.63% of the ESTC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.58 million shares valued at $815.61 million to account for 6.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.08 million shares representing 5.66% and valued at over $742.39 million, while Sylebra Capital Ltd holds 5.24% of the shares totaling 4.71 million with a market value of $687.59 million.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) is -19.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.01 and a high of $176.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ESTC stock was last observed hovering at around $117.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.92% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 23.77% higher than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.15, the stock is -13.58% and -20.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 0.60% off its SMA200. ESTC registered 160.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $146.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $129.57.

The stock witnessed a -29.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.49%, and is 3.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 6.77% over the month.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) has around 2084 employees, a market worth around $10.82B and $554.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 202.87% and -33.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.90%).

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Elastic N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $158.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.50% in year-over-year returns.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Insider Activity

A total of 144 insider transactions have happened at Elastic N.V. (ESTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 110 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Banon Shay, the company’s CEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Banon Shay sold 79,020 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $133.72 per share for a total of $10.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.47 million shares.

Elastic N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Moorjani Janesh (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 14,732 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $142.62 per share for $2.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32943.0 shares of the ESTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Moorjani Janesh (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 14,733 shares at an average price of $152.10 for $2.24 million. The insider now directly holds 32,943 shares of Elastic N.V. (ESTC).