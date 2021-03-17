Enerplus Corporation (ERF) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

198 institutions hold shares in Enerplus Corporation (ERF), with 884.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.34% while institutional investors hold 57.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 222.55M, and float is at 222.00M with Short Float at 2.70%. Institutions hold 56.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. with over 21.21 million shares valued at $66.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.28% of the ERF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC with 18.61 million shares valued at $58.26 million to account for 7.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd which holds 8.74 million shares representing 3.41% and valued at over $27.37 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.53% of the shares totaling 6.49 million with a market value of $20.31 million.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is 71.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $5.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ERF stock was last observed hovering at around $5.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $6.91 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.33% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -69.4% lower than the price target low of $3.17 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.37, the stock is 6.42% and 27.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -3.42% at the moment leaves the stock 81.90% off its SMA200. ERF registered 210.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 182.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.02.

The stock witnessed a 13.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.75%, and is 4.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 6.18% over the month.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has around 360 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $588.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.83. Distance from 52-week low is 366.96% and -6.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-97.70%).

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enerplus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $241.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -269.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.60% in year-over-year returns.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) that is trading 210.90% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.18% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.97.