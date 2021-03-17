Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Volatility At 2.94%, Should You Add A Position?

1,028 institutions hold shares in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT), with 26.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.47% while institutional investors hold 85.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 162.40M, and float is at 132.45M with Short Float at 2.90%. Institutions hold 71.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.92 million shares valued at $2.36 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.76% of the FTNT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.76 million shares valued at $1.6 billion to account for 6.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.34 million shares representing 3.27% and valued at over $792.87 million, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 2.97% of the shares totaling 4.85 million with a market value of $720.16 million.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) is 27.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.20 and a high of $192.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTNT stock was last observed hovering at around $192.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.51% off its average median price target of $182.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.6% off the consensus price target high of $212.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -42.5% lower than the price target low of $133.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $189.52, the stock is 9.71% and 18.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 38.63% off its SMA200. FTNT registered 150.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $165.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $137.31.

The stock witnessed a 15.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.65%, and is 7.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has around 8238 employees, a market worth around $30.79B and $2.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 65.22 and Fwd P/E is 44.63. Profit margin for the company is 18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 169.97% and -1.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (55.40%).

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortinet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $681.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.10% in year-over-year returns.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Insider Activity

A total of 116 insider transactions have happened at Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 60 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jensen Keith, the company’s CFO & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Jensen Keith sold 10,185 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $168.58 per share for a total of $1.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 837.0 shares.

Fortinet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Xie Michael (VP, Engineering & CTO) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $168.61 per share for $6.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.49 million shares of the FTNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Xie Michael (VP, Engineering & CTO) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $168.74 for $6.75 million. The insider now directly holds 6,030,025 shares of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT).

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading 29.74% up over the past 12 months. FireEye Inc. (FEYE) is 155.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.91% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.04.