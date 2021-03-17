Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

49 institutions hold shares in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE), with institutional investors hold 55.31% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 55.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Magnetar Financial LLC with over 1.99 million shares valued at $22.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.69% of the FUSE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Linden Advisors LP with 1.27 million shares valued at $14.34 million to account for 3.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. which holds 1.18 million shares representing 3.37% and valued at over $13.31 million, while Karpus Management Inc holds 3.09% of the shares totaling 1.08 million with a market value of $12.21 million.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FUSE) is -9.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.68 and a high of $12.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FUSE stock was last observed hovering at around $10.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $10.20, the stock is -5.82% and -10.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -2.49% at the moment leaves the stock -2.12% off its SMA200. FUSE registered a gain of 3.55% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.48.

The stock witnessed a -11.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.97%, and is -4.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 5.37% and -20.93% from its 52-week high.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE) Analyst Forecasts

