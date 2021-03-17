GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

122 institutions hold shares in GoHealth Inc. (GOCO), with 372.58k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 100.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 321.18M, and float is at 43.40M with Short Float at 7.14%. Institutions hold 100.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Centerbridge Partners, L.P. with over 40.68 million shares valued at $555.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 48.33% of the GOCO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 5.75 million shares valued at $78.55 million to account for 6.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.55 million shares representing 5.40% and valued at over $62.1 million, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 5.38% of the shares totaling 4.53 million with a market value of $61.86 million.

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) is -16.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.82 and a high of $26.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOCO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.27% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 12.54% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.37, the stock is -12.17% and -18.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.13 million and changing -1.64% at the moment leaves the stock -19.00% off its SMA200. GOCO registered a gain of -11.45% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.11.

The stock witnessed a -21.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.45%, and is 8.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 7.29% over the month.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) has around 1857 employees, a market worth around $3.73B and $877.35M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.03. Distance from 52-week low is 15.78% and -56.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GoHealth Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $445.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -246.10% this year.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pramoda Anita, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pramoda Anita bought 10,370 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $9.99 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22275.0 shares.

GoHealth Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Cruz Shane E. (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 113,171 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $15.02 per share for $1.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GOCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Cruz Shane E. (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 11,829 shares at an average price of $15.02 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of GoHealth Inc. (GOCO).