Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

200 institutions hold shares in Golar LNG Limited (GLNG), with 13.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.07% while institutional investors hold 79.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 152.88M, and float is at 93.81M with Short Float at 7.87%. Institutions hold 69.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with over 12.01 million shares valued at $115.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.28% of the GLNG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 6.81 million shares valued at $65.66 million to account for 6.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 5.54 million shares representing 5.66% and valued at over $53.41 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.63% of the shares totaling 5.51 million with a market value of $53.07 million.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) is 28.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.54 and a high of $15.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLNG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.15% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.24% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 5.08% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.34, the stock is 10.44% and 9.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.17 million and changing 10.28% at the moment leaves the stock 32.29% off its SMA200. GLNG registered 76.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.87.

The stock witnessed a 3.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.81%, and is 15.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 6.39% over the month.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has around 1647 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $438.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 93.48. Profit margin for the company is -62.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.81% and -18.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golar LNG Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $109.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.60% in year-over-year returns.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading 79.32% up over the past 12 months. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is -16.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.96% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.63.