Here are the top Institutional holders of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) shares

3,386 institutions hold shares in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), with 39.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.86% while institutional investors hold 72.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 686.47M, and float is at 607.30M with Short Float at 0.48%. Institutions hold 68.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.63 million shares valued at $37.9 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.60% of the GOOG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.54 million shares valued at $34.24 billion to account for 5.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 13.44 million shares representing 4.10% and valued at over $23.55 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.39% of the shares totaling 11.1 million with a market value of $19.44 billion.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) is 19.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1013.54 and a high of $2152.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOOG stock was last observed hovering at around $2066.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 26.03% off its average median price target of $2400.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.25% off the consensus price target high of $3000.00 offered by 44 analysts, but current levels are -41.67% lower than the price target low of $1477.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2092.52, the stock is 0.88% and 6.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 24.95% off its SMA200. GOOG registered 92.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2,043.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1,762.12.

The stock witnessed a -0.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.44%, and is 1.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has around 135301 employees, a market worth around $1436.44B and $182.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.70 and Fwd P/E is 25.74. Distance from 52-week low is 106.46% and -2.79% from its 52-week high.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is a “Buy”. 44 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 36 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alphabet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $15.9 with sales reaching $51.34B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.70% in year-over-year returns.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Insider Activity

A total of 206 insider transactions have happened at Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 181 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HENNESSY JOHN L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HENNESSY JOHN L sold 70 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $2083.46 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471.0 shares.

Alphabet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Pichai Sundar (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $2068.50 per share for $6.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6757.0 shares of the GOOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, O’Toole Amie Thuener (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 30 shares at an average price of $2076.19 for $62286.0. The insider now directly holds 936 shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG).

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 57.51% up over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 107.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.76% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.81.