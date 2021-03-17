Here are the top Institutional holders of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) shares

537 institutions hold shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), with 138.06k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 4.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.00B, and float is at 520.37M with Short Float at 0.47%. Institutions hold 4.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Investors with over 9.17 million shares valued at $640.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.45% of the BUD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with 7.8 million shares valued at $545.07 million to account for 0.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. which holds 6.65 million shares representing 0.33% and valued at over $464.56 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 0.31% of the shares totaling 6.26 million with a market value of $437.41 million.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is -11.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.58 and a high of $72.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BUD stock was last observed hovering at around $62.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.24% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are 4.4% higher than the price target low of $64.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.85, the stock is -0.54% and -4.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 3.42% off its SMA200. BUD registered 66.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.71.

The stock witnessed a -2.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.19%, and is -0.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.18% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has around 163695 employees, a market worth around $103.69B and $46.88B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.01. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.84% and -14.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $11.41B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.70% in year-over-year returns.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD): Who are the competitors?

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) is 45.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -59.5% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.21.