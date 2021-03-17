Here are the top Institutional holders of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) shares

1,076 institutions hold shares in HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), with 73.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.70% while institutional investors hold 91.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 338.93M, and float is at 264.82M with Short Float at 1.05%. Institutions hold 71.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 25.16 million shares valued at $4.14 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.40% of the HCA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.79 million shares valued at $3.42 billion to account for 6.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 18.25 million shares representing 5.37% and valued at over $3.0 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.19% of the shares totaling 17.66 million with a market value of $2.9 billion.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is 12.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.38 and a high of $194.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HCA stock was last observed hovering at around $191.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.3% off its average median price target of $195.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.9% off the consensus price target high of $213.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -23.68% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $185.52, the stock is 3.37% and 6.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing -3.28% at the moment leaves the stock 31.74% off its SMA200. HCA registered 119.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $175.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $153.55.

The stock witnessed a 6.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.74%, and is 0.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has around 127000 employees, a market worth around $61.66B and $51.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.99 and Fwd P/E is 13.01. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 217.78% and -4.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.80%).

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is a “Buy”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HCA Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.3 with sales reaching $13.58B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.60% in year-over-year returns.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Insider Activity

A total of 165 insider transactions have happened at HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 99 and purchases happening 66 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Foster Jon M, the company’s Group President. SEC filings show that Foster Jon M sold 5,432 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $186.18 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9838.0 shares.

HCA Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Riley Wayne Joseph (Director) sold a total of 1,650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $190.00 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10819.0 shares of the HCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, WATERMAN ROBERT A (SVP & General Counsel) disposed off 73,853 shares at an average price of $176.75 for $13.05 million. The insider now directly holds 278,849 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA).

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is trading 364.17% up over the past 12 months. Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is 67.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.19% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.64.