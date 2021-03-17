Here are the top Institutional holders of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) shares

648 institutions hold shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL), with 10.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.94% while institutional investors hold 79.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 267.02M, and float is at 266.91M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 76.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 21.16 million shares valued at $873.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.93% of the KL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 10.98 million shares valued at $453.13 million to account for 4.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.93 million shares representing 2.97% and valued at over $327.18 million, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 2.51% of the shares totaling 6.7 million with a market value of $276.46 million.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) is -16.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.02 and a high of $57.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KL stock was last observed hovering at around $34.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.47% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 6.92% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.44, the stock is -0.82% and -9.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -21.60% off its SMA200. KL registered 31.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.15.

The stock witnessed a -9.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.06%, and is 0.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 11.83. Distance from 52-week low is 91.07% and -40.30% from its 52-week high.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021..

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) that is trading 86.89% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -42.19% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.27.