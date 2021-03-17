Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX)

158 institutions hold shares in Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.19% while institutional investors hold 87.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.00M, and float is at 88.91M with Short Float at 5.22%. Institutions hold 86.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 13.63 million shares valued at $88.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.82% of the ARDX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 6.16 million shares valued at $39.88 million to account for 6.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.92 million shares representing 6.00% and valued at over $38.32 million, while Rock Springs Capital Management, LP holds 5.22% of the shares totaling 5.15 million with a market value of $33.31 million.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) is 8.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.22 and a high of $8.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARDX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 36.36% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.00, the stock is 3.23% and 1.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 10.84% off its SMA200. ARDX registered 60.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.26.

The stock witnessed a -3.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.79%, and is 10.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 5.65% over the month.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has around 129 employees, a market worth around $694.68M and $7.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 65.88% and -15.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.30%).

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ardelyx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $1.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 229.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.10% in year-over-year returns.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blanks Robert. SEC filings show that Blanks Robert sold 593 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $6.88 per share for a total of $4081.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Ardelyx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Jacobs Jeffrey W (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 702 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $6.88 per share for $4832.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the ARDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Rosenbaum David P. (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 193 shares at an average price of $6.88 for $1328.0. The insider now directly holds 29,969 shares of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX).

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 32.44% up over the past 12 months. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is 60.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.22% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.62.