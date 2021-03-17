Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR)

369 institutions hold shares in Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR), with 5.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.63% while institutional investors hold 103.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 121.20M, and float is at 116.66M with Short Float at 2.71%. Institutions hold 98.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 13.98 million shares valued at $968.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.43% of the SMAR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.33 million shares valued at $715.67 million to account for 8.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brown Capital Management, Inc. which holds 6.2 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $429.5 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 5.47 million with a market value of $379.17 million.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) is -0.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.91 and a high of $85.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMAR stock was last observed hovering at around $67.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.76% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -5.57% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.62, the stock is -3.64% and -3.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 19.24% off its SMA200. SMAR registered 114.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.66.

The stock witnessed a -18.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.55%, and is 5.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.49% over the week and 5.62% over the month.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) has around 1588 employees, a market worth around $8.52B and $354.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 122.00% and -19.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.00%).

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smartsheet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $102.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.80% in year-over-year returns.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Insider Activity

A total of 214 insider transactions have happened at Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 153 and purchases happening 61 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hamilton Kara, the company’s Chief People & Culture Officer. SEC filings show that Hamilton Kara sold 4,201 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $79.43 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5036.0 shares.

Smartsheet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Griffin Anna (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 7,543 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $82.68 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5919.0 shares of the SMAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, FREI BRENT (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $81.86 for $4.09 million. The insider now directly holds 2,612,560 shares of Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR).