Here’s Why You Should Buy Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Now

The Zomedica Corp.’s (ZOM) TRUFORMA platform has made its first sale. With this, Zomedica launched the commercialization of its core product. After reaching a high of $2.72, ZOM’s stock dropped as low as $2.09 before closing the latest session at $2.26.

The performance of ZOM stock is 880.05% over the past year, and we have seen its performance rise to 8.13% over the last seven days. The stock price index for the most recent month is -12.06%, while it is up 1284.80% over the last three months. Its performance for the past six months is 1941.55%, and even higher, at 1229.41% over the 52 weeks.

Trueforma veterinary platform enables remote animal diagnosis through bulk acoustic waves (BAW). As for the target market for TRUFORMA in the USA, pet owners who spend enormous aggregates on disease prevention and treatment of their pets is the primary one.

TRUFORMA sales were due to begin at the end of March 2021. However, orders started well before then. The first buyer was renowned and respected veterinarian Jason Berg. He has a large clinic in New York, and he is famous around the world.

Jason Berg gave the TRUFORMA platform a positive review. Remarkably, he noted how accurate cortisol measurements are in dogs and cats, allowing early detection of thyroid disorders and stress levels. The platform also enables surgical risk assessments to be made more accurate.

In the growth rate of Zomedica Corp. (ZOM), the opinion of an expert and an early customer can play an important role. The TRUFORMA market is set for a boost in the next couple of weeks with the launch of three of the five tests ahead of schedule. New sales may be announced next week.