II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) Volatility At 3.99%, Should You Add A Position?

433 institutions hold shares in II-VI Incorporated (IIVI), with 4.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.95% while institutional investors hold 104.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.09M, and float is at 100.69M with Short Float at 12.28%. Institutions hold 100.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 12.17 million shares valued at $924.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.62% of the IIVI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.88 million shares valued at $902.67 million to account for 11.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 11.8 million shares representing 11.27% and valued at over $896.59 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 9.44% of the shares totaling 9.89 million with a market value of $751.44 million.

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) is -5.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.99 and a high of $100.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IIVI stock was last observed hovering at around $71.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.76% off the consensus price target high of $152.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 0.28% higher than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.80, the stock is -11.83% and -15.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 20.53% off its SMA200. IIVI registered 218.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $84.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.53.

The stock witnessed a -20.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.45%, and is -2.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 5.22% over the month.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) has around 22969 employees, a market worth around $8.05B and $2.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.09 and Fwd P/E is 16.81. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 242.07% and -28.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

II-VI Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.88 with sales reaching $772.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -148.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.10% in year-over-year returns.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koeppen Christopher, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Koeppen Christopher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $86.81 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23525.0 shares.

II-VI Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that MATTERA VINCENT D JR (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $91.60 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the IIVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, MATTERA VINCENT D JR (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 8,500 shares at an average price of $92.23 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 416,550 shares of II-VI Incorporated (IIVI).

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading 115.06% up over the past 12 months. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is 67.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.56% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.04.