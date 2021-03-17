Is Bumble Inc. (BMBL) a good stock to buy now?

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) is 3.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.53 and a high of $84.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BMBL stock was last observed hovering at around $73.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $74.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.98% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -40.38% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.00, the stock is 7.41% and 6.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 6.71% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.42.

The stock witnessed a -3.26% in the last 1 month, and is 15.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.20% over the week and 9.71% over the month.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has around 650 employees, a market worth around $8.48B and $511.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.89% and -13.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (367.60%).

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bumble Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $164.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 407.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.50% year-over-year.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.18M, and float is at 45.00M with Short Float at 10.34%.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thomas-Graham Pamela, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Thomas-Graham Pamela bought 6,535 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $76.23 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6535.0 shares.

Bumble Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Herd Whitney Wolfe (CEO & Director) bought a total of 488,371 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $43.00 per share for $21.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the BMBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Blackstone Holdings III GP Man (10% Owner) disposed off 24,798,848 shares at an average price of $41.06 for $1.02 billion. The insider now directly holds 2,951,847 shares of Bumble Inc. (BMBL).