Is Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) a good stock to buy now?

Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) is 77.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $12.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNTY stock was last observed hovering at around $12.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.86% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 5.33% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.36, the stock is 32.17% and 45.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -7.27% at the moment leaves the stock 89.12% off its SMA200. CNTY registered 465.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.56.

The stock witnessed a 41.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.02%, and is 36.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.76% over the week and 8.74% over the month.

Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) has around 2786 employees, a market worth around $307.06M and $286.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.80. Distance from 52-week low is 1024.75% and -7.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Century Casinos Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $76.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -187.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.80% in year-over-year returns.

Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) Top Institutional Holders

114 institutions hold shares in Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY), with 2.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.87% while institutional investors hold 71.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.58M, and float is at 26.95M with Short Float at 5.13%. Institutions hold 64.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 2.3 million shares valued at $14.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.76% of the CNTY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.05 million shares valued at $13.09 million to account for 6.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 1.93 million shares representing 6.53% and valued at over $12.33 million, while Rice, Hall, James & Associates holds 6.00% of the shares totaling 1.78 million with a market value of $11.34 million.

Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAITZMANN ERWIN ET AL, the company’s Chairman of the Board/Co CEO. SEC filings show that HAITZMANN ERWIN ET AL sold 35,768 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 27 at a price of $6.30 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Century Casinos Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that HOETZINGER PETER (Vice Chairman/Co CEO/President) sold a total of 122,688 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $6.28 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the CNTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, HOETZINGER PETER (Vice Chairman/Co CEO/President) disposed off 2,312 shares at an average price of $6.46 for $14936.0. The insider now directly holds 258,688 shares of Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY).

Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) that is trading 287.30% up over the past 12 months. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is 60.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.59% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.68.