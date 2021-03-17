Is Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) a good stock to buy now?

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) is 180.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $7.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYPR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -240.8% off the consensus price target high of $1.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -240.8% lower than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.26, the stock is 19.98% and 53.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.87 million and changing 13.60% at the moment leaves the stock 179.21% off its SMA200. SYPR registered 517.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 305.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2277 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7939.

The stock witnessed a 31.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 210.95%, and is 31.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.62% over the week and 16.34% over the month.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) has around 630 employees, a market worth around $94.61M and $83.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.32. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 691.09% and -46.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.20%).

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sypris Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $20.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.80% in year-over-year returns.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR), with 10.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.18% while institutional investors hold 12.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.06M, and float is at 10.83M with Short Float at 10.28%. Institutions hold 6.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.09 million shares valued at $1.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.12% of the SYPR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 0.14 million shares valued at $0.21 million to account for 0.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.13 million shares representing 0.59% and valued at over $0.19 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.51% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $0.16 million.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 1 times.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Navistar International Corporation (NAV) that is trading 94.06% up over the past 12 months. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is 168.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 98.2% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 19980.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.12.