Is VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) a good stock to buy now?

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) is 46.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $3.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EGY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3%.

Currently trading at $2.60, the stock is -16.59% and -3.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -10.34% at the moment leaves the stock 65.41% off its SMA200. EGY registered 150.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 150.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9344 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7579.

The stock witnessed a -14.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.49%, and is -19.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.01% over the week and 8.31% over the month.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) has around 111 employees, a market worth around $160.60M and $67.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -71.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 271.43% and -25.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-89.30%).

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Analyst Forecasts

VAALCO Energy Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $103.3M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 22.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.20% in year-over-year returns.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Top Institutional Holders

63 institutions hold shares in VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY), with 4.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.91% while institutional investors hold 47.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.49M, and float is at 52.87M with Short Float at 0.33%. Institutions hold 43.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tieton Capital Management, LLC with over 3.83 million shares valued at $6.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.64% of the EGY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 3.73 million shares valued at $6.6 million to account for 6.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.04 million shares representing 5.28% and valued at over $5.39 million, while Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 4.11% of the shares totaling 2.37 million with a market value of $4.2 million.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 22 times.