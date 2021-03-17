Jabil Inc. (JBL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) is 18.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.63 and a high of $49.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JBL stock was last observed hovering at around $48.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.63% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.35% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -3.0% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.47, the stock is 13.03% and 13.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing 3.34% at the moment leaves the stock 34.91% off its SMA200. JBL registered 133.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.42.

The stock witnessed a 12.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.39%, and is 13.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) has around 240000 employees, a market worth around $7.47B and $27.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.08 and Fwd P/E is 10.29. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 186.27% and 3.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jabil Inc. (JBL) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jabil Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.95 with sales reaching $6.57B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.30% in year-over-year returns.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Top Institutional Holders

469 institutions hold shares in Jabil Inc. (JBL), with 12.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.01% while institutional investors hold 99.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 150.16M, and float is at 138.04M with Short Float at 2.45%. Institutions hold 91.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 22.57 million shares valued at $959.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.03% of the JBL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.93 million shares valued at $634.86 million to account for 9.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.5 million shares representing 7.66% and valued at over $489.3 million, while Texas Yale Capital Corp. holds 5.72% of the shares totaling 8.6 million with a market value of $365.63 million.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Insider Activity

A total of 128 insider transactions have happened at Jabil Inc. (JBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 81 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cadavid Sergio, the company’s SVP, Treasurer. SEC filings show that Cadavid Sergio sold 6,663 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $48.00 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49933.0 shares.

Jabil Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Loparco Michael J (EVP, CEO, EMS) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $48.00 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the JBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Loparco Michael J (EVP, CEO, EMS) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $47.00 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 309,975 shares of Jabil Inc. (JBL).

Jabil Inc. (JBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is trading 102.95% up over the past 12 months. IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) is 166.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 32.54% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.77.