Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Volatility At 1.44%, Should You Add A Position?

1,294 institutions hold shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC), with 553.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 89.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 506.00M, and float is at 502.51M with Short Float at 0.85%. Institutions hold 89.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.02 million shares valued at $4.92 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.27% of the MMC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 41.24 million shares valued at $4.83 billion to account for 8.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 33.05 million shares representing 6.50% and valued at over $3.87 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.39% of the shares totaling 22.33 million with a market value of $2.61 billion.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is 1.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.33 and a high of $120.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MMC stock was last observed hovering at around $118.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $122.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.69% off the consensus price target high of $133.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -14.21% lower than the price target low of $104.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.78, the stock is 1.46% and 3.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 4.82% off its SMA200. MMC registered 35.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $114.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $114.19.

The stock witnessed a 5.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.89%, and is 1.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.44% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) has around 76000 employees, a market worth around $60.52B and $17.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.14 and Fwd P/E is 20.30. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.79% and -1.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.71 with sales reaching $4.79B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.00% in year-over-year returns.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCGIVNEY MARK C, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that MCGIVNEY MARK C sold 6,125 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $115.28 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33678.0 shares.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Ferland Martine (President and CEO, Mercer) sold a total of 2,162 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $115.28 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2763.0 shares of the MMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Glaser Daniel S (President and CEO, MMC) disposed off 27,142 shares at an average price of $115.28 for $3.13 million. The insider now directly holds 101,074 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC).

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC): Who are the competitors?

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) is 45.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.62% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.42.