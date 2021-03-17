New Big Money Means 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

271 institutions hold shares in 8×8 Inc. (EGHT), with 4.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.07% while institutional investors hold 106.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.64M, and float is at 103.16M with Short Float at 16.78%. Institutions hold 101.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 17.72 million shares valued at $610.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.49% of the EGHT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sylebra Capital Ltd with 13.38 million shares valued at $461.26 million to account for 12.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 10.79 million shares representing 10.04% and valued at over $371.88 million, while Tiger Global Management, LLC holds 8.37% of the shares totaling 9.0 million with a market value of $310.23 million.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is -2.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.70 and a high of $39.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EGHT stock was last observed hovering at around $34.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.9% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -34.2% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.55, the stock is -2.01% and -4.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -2.56% at the moment leaves the stock 50.18% off its SMA200. EGHT registered 185.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 114.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.47.

The stock witnessed a -6.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.92%, and is -1.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has around 1675 employees, a market worth around $3.61B and $509.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 550.00. Profit margin for the company is -33.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 213.55% and -14.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.30%).

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

8×8 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $140.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.30% in year-over-year returns.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Seger Steve, the company’s EVP – Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Seger Steve sold 4,402 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $33.53 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95720.0 shares.

8×8 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Deklich Dejan (Chief Products Officer) sold a total of 16,629 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $32.98 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the EGHT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, MARTIN BRYAN R (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 58,696 shares at an average price of $32.94 for $1.93 million. The insider now directly holds 11,693 shares of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT).

8×8 Inc. (EGHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading 43.46% up over the past 12 months. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is 9.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.93% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 17.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.76.