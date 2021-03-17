New Big Money Means Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

68 institutions hold shares in Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT), with 818.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.84% while institutional investors hold 77.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.81M, and float is at 35.15M with Short Float at 5.41%. Institutions hold 76.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with over 1.5 million shares valued at $22.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.19% of the APXT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Magnetar Financial LLC with 0.65 million shares valued at $9.69 million to account for 1.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Washington Harbour Partners, LP which holds 0.56 million shares representing 1.56% and valued at over $8.41 million, while Marshall Wace LLP holds 1.12% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $6.0 million.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT) is -13.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.12 and a high of $17.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APXT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

Currently trading at $12.97, the stock is -0.42% and -10.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -2.63% at the moment leaves the stock 9.30% off its SMA200. APXT registered 28.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.64.

The stock witnessed a -15.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.49%, and is 8.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 6.50% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 432.33. Distance from 52-week low is 42.14% and -27.54% from its 52-week high.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -694.20% this year.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.