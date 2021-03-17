New Big Money Means Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

306 institutions hold shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN), with 8.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.79% while institutional investors hold 136.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.08M, and float is at 49.54M with Short Float at 11.62%. Institutions hold 117.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Investors with over 5.33 million shares valued at $456.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.61% of the BHVN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 4.65 million shares valued at $398.5 million to account for 7.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.52 million shares representing 5.69% and valued at over $302.12 million, while Marshall Wace LLP holds 4.13% of the shares totaling 2.56 million with a market value of $219.12 million.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) is -11.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.56 and a high of $100.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHVN stock was last observed hovering at around $81.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.68% off its average median price target of $103.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.34% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -3.88% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.83, the stock is -7.03% and -9.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing -6.97% at the moment leaves the stock -0.89% off its SMA200. BHVN registered 175.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.68.

The stock witnessed a -9.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.12%, and is -5.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.54% over the week and 6.11% over the month.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) has around 825 employees, a market worth around $4.60B and $63.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 185.50% and -24.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-198.10%).

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.88 with sales reaching $36.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 304.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3,063.30% in year-over-year returns.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHILDS JOHN W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CHILDS JOHN W bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $85.14 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.53 million shares.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that CHILDS JOHN W (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $89.55 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.52 million shares of the BHVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, JONES WILLIAM A JR (CCO-Migraine & Common Disease) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $76.22 for $2.29 million. The insider now directly holds 1,755 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN).

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 114.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.82% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.39.