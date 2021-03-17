New Big Money Means MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

177 institutions hold shares in MAG Silver Corp. (MAG), with 10.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.46% while institutional investors hold 59.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.44M, and float is at 83.93M with Short Float at 3.39%. Institutions hold 52.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sprott Inc. with over 5.15 million shares valued at $105.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.44% of the MAG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 4.29 million shares valued at $87.98 million to account for 4.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Eagle Investment Management, LLC which holds 3.28 million shares representing 3.46% and valued at over $67.33 million, while Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 2.63% of the shares totaling 2.49 million with a market value of $51.15 million.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) is -21.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.84 and a high of $24.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAG stock was last observed hovering at around $16.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $21.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.66% off the consensus price target high of $27.58 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 5.35% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.09, the stock is -13.59% and -15.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -2.37% at the moment leaves the stock -4.12% off its SMA200. MAG registered 176.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.76.

The stock witnessed a -15.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.68%, and is -5.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.50% over the week and 6.41% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 473.24. Distance from 52-week low is 319.01% and -34.14% from its 52-week high.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MAG Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.30% this year.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 156.94% up over the past 12 months. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is 208.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.51% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.97.