Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:NGA Stock Is Going Next

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) is 8.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $35.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NGA stock was last observed hovering at around $20.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.35%.

Currently trading at $19.26, the stock is -0.77% and -17.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing -6.55% at the moment leaves the stock 11.40% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.29.

The stock witnessed a -20.68% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.06%, and is 22.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.18% over the week and 11.09% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 100.62% and -45.36% from its 52-week high.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA) Analyst Forecasts

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.93M, and float is at 29.38M with Short Float at 8.08%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Magnetar Financial LLC with over 2.56 million shares valued at $45.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.42% of the NGA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Alberta Investment Managament Corp with 1.44 million shares valued at $25.55 million to account for 3.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. which holds 0.89 million shares representing 2.23% and valued at over $15.85 million, while EJF Capital LLC holds 2.17% of the shares totaling 0.87 million with a market value of $15.41 million.