Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) is 144.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $10.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OBLN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $6.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.15 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 40.33% higher than the price target low of $6.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.67, the stock is -1.16% and 0.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 126.13% off its SMA200. OBLN registered 324.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 401.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.1380 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9886.

The stock witnessed a -23.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 121.08%, and is 3.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.35% over the week and 15.13% over the month.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) has around 34 employees, a market worth around $30.02M and $2.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 491.94% and -65.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-147.00%).

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.40% this year.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN), with 392.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.92% while institutional investors hold 46.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.73M, and float is at 7.47M with Short Float at 4.48%. Institutions hold 44.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.1 million shares valued at $1.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.16% of the OBLN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Interwest Venture Management Co. with 0.38 million shares valued at $0.57 million to account for 4.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 76253.0 shares representing 0.98% and valued at over $0.11 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.89% of the shares totaling 68861.0 with a market value of $0.1 million.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.