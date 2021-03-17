Positives for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) as stock gains in recent trading

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is -1.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.35 and a high of $22.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MPW stock was last observed hovering at around $22.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.8% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -7.75% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.55, the stock is -0.55% and -0.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.35 million and changing -2.44% at the moment leaves the stock 9.51% off its SMA200. MPW registered 57.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.93.

The stock witnessed a -4.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.21%, and is 0.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $12.09B and $1.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.74 and Fwd P/E is 17.56. Profit margin for the company is 34.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.49% and -5.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $345.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.50% in year-over-year returns.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Top Institutional Holders

706 institutions hold shares in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW), with 5.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.98% while institutional investors hold 83.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 578.22M, and float is at 571.68M with Short Float at 2.55%. Institutions hold 82.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 74.11 million shares valued at $1.61 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.78% of the MPW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 62.69 million shares valued at $1.37 billion to account for 10.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 32.16 million shares representing 5.54% and valued at over $700.69 million, while Cohen & Steers Inc. holds 5.44% of the shares totaling 31.55 million with a market value of $687.38 million.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAMNER R STEVEN, the company’s Executive Vice President & CFO. SEC filings show that HAMNER R STEVEN sold 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $22.49 per share for a total of $5.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.79 million shares.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Stewart Michael G (Director) sold a total of 6,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $19.11 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the MPW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Hanna James Kevin (VP, Controller & CAO) disposed off 17,500 shares at an average price of $20.02 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 96,156 shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW).

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) that is trading 21.37% up over the past 12 months. Ventas Inc. (VTR) is 134.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.73% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.15.