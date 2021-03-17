Positives for Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) as stock gains in recent trading

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is 17.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.62 and a high of $94.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRU stock was last observed hovering at around $93.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.41% off its average median price target of $86.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.8% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -18.69% lower than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.39, the stock is 3.18% and 8.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing -2.57% at the moment leaves the stock 26.73% off its SMA200. PRU registered 110.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.66.

The stock witnessed a 13.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.30%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has around 41671 employees, a market worth around $35.72B and $57.03B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.15. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.64% and -3.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prudential Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.65 with sales reaching $14.45B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -109.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.40% in year-over-year returns.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Top Institutional Holders

1,258 institutions hold shares in Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU), with 794k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 57.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 396.40M, and float is at 395.18M with Short Float at 1.41%. Institutions hold 57.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 32.99 million shares valued at $2.58 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.31% of the PRU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 31.67 million shares valued at $2.47 billion to account for 7.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 18.1 million shares representing 4.56% and valued at over $1.41 billion, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.70% of the shares totaling 6.75 million with a market value of $526.6 million.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHMIDT TIMOTHY L, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that SCHMIDT TIMOTHY L sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $94.11 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16497.0 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Silitch Nicholas C (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 8,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $90.62 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11306.0 shares of the PRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Jones Wendy Elizabeth (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $80.98 for $80980.0. The insider now directly holds 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading 158.51% up over the past 12 months. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is 181.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.62% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.08.