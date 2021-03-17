Puxin Limited (NEW) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) is 1.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.62 and a high of $12.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NEW stock was last observed hovering at around $6.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $76.71 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.33% off the consensus price target high of $88.41 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 90.92% higher than the price target low of $65.01 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.90, the stock is -16.54% and -12.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -4.99% at the moment leaves the stock -25.20% off its SMA200. NEW registered 1.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.60.

The stock witnessed a -26.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.37%, and is -3.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.79% over the week and 10.18% over the month.

Puxin Limited (NEW) has around 11732 employees, a market worth around $502.33M and $468.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.98% and -52.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.70%).

Puxin Limited (NEW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Puxin Limited (NEW) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Puxin Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.50% this year.

Puxin Limited (NEW) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in Puxin Limited (NEW), with 256.17k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 9.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.11M, and float is at 86.78M with Short Float at 0.19%. Institutions hold 9.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 2.42 million shares valued at $14.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.77% of the NEW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 1.32 million shares valued at $7.66 million to account for 1.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nomura Holdings Inc. which holds 0.89 million shares representing 1.02% and valued at over $5.16 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 0.96% of the shares totaling 0.84 million with a market value of $4.87 million.