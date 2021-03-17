Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

152 institutions hold shares in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI), with 926.48k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.07% while institutional investors hold 82.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.92M, and float is at 28.74M with Short Float at 2.60%. Institutions hold 79.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.62 million shares valued at $21.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.69% of the SOI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 1.75 million shares valued at $14.21 million to account for 5.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.66 million shares representing 5.51% and valued at over $13.52 million, while Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 4.26% of the shares totaling 1.28 million with a market value of $10.44 million.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) is 78.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.50 and a high of $14.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SOI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.57% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -45.0% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.50, the stock is 15.66% and 32.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -1.76% at the moment leaves the stock 77.37% off its SMA200. SOI registered 182.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 121.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.49.

The stock witnessed a 19.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.88%, and is 9.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.52% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) has around 125 employees, a market worth around $649.17M and $103.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 42.15. Profit margin for the company is -28.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 222.22% and -2.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.30%).

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $27.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -158.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -42.30% in year-over-year returns.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ramachandran Kyle S., the company’s President and CFO. SEC filings show that Ramachandran Kyle S. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $14.71 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Powell Christopher M (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 4,690 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $14.80 per share for $69412.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31278.0 shares of the SOI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Powell Christopher M (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $14.20 for $71000.0. The insider now directly holds 35,968 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI).

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oil States International Inc. (OIS) that is trading 297.63% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -35.39% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.2.