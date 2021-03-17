Sotera Health Company (SHC) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 22.86% Upside

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) is -1.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.05 and a high of $30.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.52% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.86% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 12.9% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.00, the stock is -0.64% and 1.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.67 million and changing -5.33% at the moment leaves the stock 0.93% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.75.

The stock witnessed a -2.95% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.26%, and is -0.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.67% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $7.46B and $818.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.86. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.27% and -11.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Sotera Health Company (SHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sotera Health Company (SHC) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sotera Health Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $207.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -116.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.60% year-over-year.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Sotera Health Company (SHC), with 8.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.16% while institutional investors hold 76.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 118.49M, and float is at 68.86M with Short Float at 1.58%. Institutions hold 74.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Warburg Pincus LLC with over 118.93 million shares valued at $3.26 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 42.04% of the SHC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is GTCR, LLC with 79.29 million shares valued at $2.18 billion to account for 28.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.33 million shares representing 2.59% and valued at over $201.05 million, while FMR, LLC holds 1.30% of the shares totaling 3.69 million with a market value of $101.18 million.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Sotera Health Company (SHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 12 times.