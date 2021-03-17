Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) – The -499.0% Downside Potential Remains

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) is 304.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $9.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TKAT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.4% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -499.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are -499.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.99, the stock is 75.07% and 129.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing -28.61% at the moment leaves the stock 293.92% off its SMA200. TKAT registered 294.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 634.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.65.

The stock witnessed a 77.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 357.39%, and is 112.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 52.26% over the week and 26.13% over the month.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) has around 117 employees, a market worth around $64.87M and $4.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -45.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 685.37% and -35.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.90%).

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Analyst Forecasts

Takung Art Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $304k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -87.20% in year-over-year returns.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT), with 5.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.02% while institutional investors hold 0.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.27M, and float is at 5.97M with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 0.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Virtu Financial LLC with over 20746.0 shares valued at $30704.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.18% of the TKAT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 12800.0 shares valued at $18944.0 to account for 0.11% of the shares outstanding.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Workday Inc. (WDAY) that is trading 113.93% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.87% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6090.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.01.