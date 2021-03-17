Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

45 institutions hold shares in Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF), with 40.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 61.51% while institutional investors hold 21.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.45M, and float is at 25.63M with Short Float at 12.26%. Institutions hold 8.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Falcon Edge Capital, LP with over 2.98 million shares valued at $68.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.66% of the TTCF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.95 million shares valued at $21.79 million to account for 1.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hood River Capital Management LLC which holds 0.73 million shares representing 0.90% and valued at over $16.82 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.71% of the shares totaling 0.58 million with a market value of $13.18 million.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) is -4.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.01 and a high of $28.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTCF stock was last observed hovering at around $22.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.0% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -4.0% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.84, the stock is 2.78% and -5.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -2.24% at the moment leaves the stock 11.80% off its SMA200. TTCF registered 112.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.56.

The stock witnessed a -6.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.28%, and is 6.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.52% over the week and 6.44% over the month.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $135.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 79.42. Distance from 52-week low is 118.18% and -23.74% from its 52-week high.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tattooed Chef Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $46.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -169.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 50.80% year-over-year.