These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) is -53.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $13.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CUEN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $3.86, the stock is 5.76% and -29.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -2.03% at the moment leaves the stock -45.29% off its SMA200. CUEN registered -77.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0714 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.6826.

The stock witnessed a -0.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.11%, and is 2.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.69% over the week and 11.82% over the month.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $50.84M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 28.67% and -70.42% from its 52-week high.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 80.10% this year.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.06M, and float is at 4.47M with Short Float at 0.57%.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.