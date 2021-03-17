These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW)

Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) is 38.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $4.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PXLW stock was last observed hovering at around $3.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.09% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 13.33% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.90, the stock is 6.97% and 13.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 12.54% at the moment leaves the stock 33.92% off its SMA200. PXLW registered 70.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5956 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7990.

The stock witnessed a -11.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.39%, and is 13.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.84% over the week and 8.82% over the month.

Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) has around 197 employees, a market worth around $216.38M and $40.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 97.62. Profit margin for the company is -64.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.39% and -19.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.20%).

Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pixelworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $9.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -171.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -34.60% in year-over-year returns.

Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) Top Institutional Holders

94 institutions hold shares in Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW), with 6.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.12% while institutional investors hold 36.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.76M, and float is at 42.71M with Short Float at 3.37%. Institutions hold 32.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.56 million shares valued at $7.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.91% of the PXLW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.32 million shares valued at $6.54 million to account for 4.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.53 million shares representing 2.94% and valued at over $4.33 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.83% of the shares totaling 0.96 million with a market value of $2.7 million.

Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DEBONIS TODD, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that DEBONIS TODD sold 196,137 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $3.71 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.11 million shares.

Pixelworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that DEBONIS TODD (President and CEO) sold a total of 34,546 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $3.71 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.11 million shares of the PXLW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, DEBONIS TODD (President and CEO) disposed off 106,871 shares at an average price of $3.72 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 1,113,709 shares of Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW).

Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 170.70% up over the past 12 months. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is 107.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.75% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.91.