These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) is -10.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.61 and a high of $39.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WMG stock was last observed hovering at around $33.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $41.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.98% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -0.26% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.09, the stock is -4.31% and -6.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.76 million and changing 2.28% at the moment leaves the stock 7.85% off its SMA200. WMG registered a gain of 18.29% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.32.

The stock witnessed a -8.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.80%, and is -2.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $18.33B and $4.54B in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.39. Profit margin for the company is -10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.11% and -13.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.40%).

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Warner Music Group Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $1.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -285.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.60% year-over-year.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Top Institutional Holders

157 institutions hold shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG), with 68.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.38% while institutional investors hold 109.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 514.35M, and float is at 88.75M with Short Float at 4.04%. Institutions hold 94.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sands Capital Management, LLC with over 15.58 million shares valued at $591.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.01% of the WMG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with 7.05 million shares valued at $267.67 million to account for 6.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.77 million shares representing 6.09% and valued at over $257.16 million, while Darsana Capital Partners LP holds 4.96% of the shares totaling 5.51 million with a market value of $209.41 million.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AI Entertainment Holdings LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that AI Entertainment Holdings LLC sold 19,550 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $38.25 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Warner Music Group Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that AI Entertainment Holdings LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,735,076 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $38.25 per share for $181.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the WMG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Cooper Stephen Forbes (CEO) disposed off 557,000 shares at an average price of $31.04 for $17.29 million. The insider now directly holds 4,803,864 shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG).