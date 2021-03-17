Things appear to be looking up for United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) is 118.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.16 and a high of $41.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UNFI stock was last observed hovering at around $36.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.89% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.15% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -105.24% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.89, the stock is 16.12% and 33.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -5.14% at the moment leaves the stock 74.34% off its SMA200. UNFI registered 372.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 99.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.37.

The stock witnessed a 26.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 123.94%, and is 14.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.07% over the week and 8.10% over the month.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has around 28300 employees, a market worth around $1.97B and $27.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.95 and Fwd P/E is 10.26. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 576.16% and -15.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Natural Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $6.78B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.70% in year-over-year returns.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Top Institutional Holders

316 institutions hold shares in United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), with 1.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.87% while institutional investors hold 87.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.14M, and float is at 55.09M with Short Float at 21.46%. Institutions hold 85.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.62 million shares valued at $137.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.31% of the UNFI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.05 million shares valued at $96.64 million to account for 10.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.1 million shares representing 7.27% and valued at over $65.4 million, while Kiltearn Partners LLP holds 6.57% of the shares totaling 3.7 million with a market value of $59.06 million.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Green Paul Scott, the company’s President, Fresh. SEC filings show that Green Paul Scott sold 19,770 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $39.12 per share for a total of $0.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13180.0 shares.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) that is trading 99.69% up over the past 12 months. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) is 220.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.89% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.65.