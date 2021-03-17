Things appear to be looking up for Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE)

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) is -25.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $14.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VIVE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $16.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.05% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 67.35% higher than the price target low of $10.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.51, the stock is -0.99% and -7.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -31.29% off its SMA200. VIVE registered -42.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7247 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.6436.

The stock witnessed a -16.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.36%, and is 10.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.33% over the week and 9.54% over the month.

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $27.73M and $5.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 38.19% and -75.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-182.40%).

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viveve Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.65 with sales reaching $1.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.70% in year-over-year returns.

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE), with 281 shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 1.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.90M, and float is at 7.84M with Short Float at 26.25%. Institutions hold 1.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 25567.0 shares valued at $0.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.12% of the VIVE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 23321.0 shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 15579.0 shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $73221.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 2278.0 with a market value of $10706.0.

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.