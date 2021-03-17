Three Stocks to Consider: Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), PTC Inc. (PTC)

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) shares are 54.11% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.86% or $0.46 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +73.82% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 34.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 10.51% and 39.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, UBS recommended the GEL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Barclays had Upgrade the stock as an Overweight on October 15, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the GEL stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.17. The forecasts give the Genesis Energy L.P. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 16.42% or -25.37%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1,100.00% in the current quarter to -$0.01, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.25, down -0.60% from -$3.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.16 and $0.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.88 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 132,598 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 24,998. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 6,898 and 6,898 in purchases and sales respectively.

GOLOWAY WILLIAM STANTON, a Vice President at the company, sold 2,400 shares worth $12557.0 at $5.23 per share on Nov 10. The Vice President had earlier bought another 4,180 GEL shares valued at $39376.0 on Mar 15. The shares were bought at $9.42 per share. ALBERT CONRAD P (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $3.04 per share on Mar 30 for a total of $30391.0 while Davison James E, (Director) bought 100,000 shares on Mar 18 for $0.35 million with each share fetching $3.49.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) currently trading at $2.60. The overall market worth of this company is about $232,682,853. The 52-week range of the stock remained $1.00 – $7.00, while its day’s lowest price was $2.60 and its hit its day’s highest price at $2.60.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company achieved these notable achievements.

Changes to the Company’s name and its stock symbol were completed on July 21.

Reducing the number of shares authorized from 3,249,000,000 to 250,000,000, a 93% reduction, as of July 21.

Receiving IPEMA certification to turn tree and storm waste into a $4 billion market, surfacing material for public playgrounds, on July 23.

Construction of a Waste Management landfill facility completed on July 28, increasing mulch manufacturing capabilities.

The Company announced Aug. 5 that it had added new grapple hauling trucks to its fleet, expanding vertically integrated operations.

The Company has received permit approval for mulch manufacture at their largest state-of-the-art facility, announced Aug. 13.

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC), on the other hand, is trading around $131.00 with a market cap of $16.27B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $145.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.16 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PTC Inc. (PTC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PTC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $252.71 million. This represented 41.1% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $429.05 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.20 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.31 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $3.45 billion from $3.38 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $113.76 million, significantly higher than the $7.51 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $110.91 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 82 times at PTC Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 278,404 shares. Insider sales totaled 226,545 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 60 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -38.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.78M shares after the latest sales, with 1.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.80% with a share float percentage of 105.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PTC Inc. having a total of 611 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.18 million shares worth more than $1.7 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 12.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 9.89 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.18 billion and represent 8.46% of shares outstanding.